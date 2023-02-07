The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO