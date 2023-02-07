Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Animal Control and Police Departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects responsible for dumping a deceased pit bull Monday. According to West Springfield Animal Control, the pictured individuals dumped a deceased pit bull, described as a large light...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block of Brigham Street. On Friday morning, officers observed a car driving at an alarming high rate. According to Springfield Police, they stopped a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 0-100...
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
westernmassnews.com
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
westernmassnews.com
2 suspects arrested after Chicopee narcotics investigation
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested following what Chicopee Police called a lenghty narcotics investigation. Authorities said that the investigation reportedly centered around Tyquon Ledbetter, who was alleged to be distributing cocaine from a Dwight Street apartment. The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been taken into custody in connection with two recent bank robberies. In a joint statement, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Police said that 43-year-old Luis Ruiz has been charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked. On January 30, a Berkshire Bank...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Williamsburg crews respond to vehicle striking lamp post in front of Meekins Library
WILLIAMSBURG, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Williamsburg responded to a vehicle crashing into a light pole. According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, they received the call just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived they found a vehicle that had gone up to the sidewalk and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: MGM Springfield leaders visit children’s center, Chicopee initiative poster winners, and Wilbraham Senior Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Wilbraham. MGM Springfield leaders took a break from their casino business to visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child and Family Center. President & C.O.O Chris Kelley and Director of Community Affairs...
westernmassnews.com
Bill filed to make Springfield resident’s song as official jazz song of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has filed a legislation to designate music by Springfield resident Montenia Shider as the official jazz song of Massachusetts. If passed, it would officially make Shider’s song “Massachusetts” the official jazz song of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, state...
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
westernmassnews.com
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have a warning about a cryptocurrency scam that targets people on popular dating apps. One of the victims, a Longmeadow woman, was scammed out of $250,000 on the app, Hinge. “We received a scam report on BBB scam tracker and it detailed a scam that...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass. Chinese Association hosts Lantern Festival in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the 2023 Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year Culture Fair celebration was held this afternoon. The celebration was filled with traditional games, interactive entertainment, crafts, live performances, food, prices and more. The event took place on 80 Locus Street in Northampton from 3p.m. to...
westernmassnews.com
Southampton crews working to repair water main break on College Highway
SOUTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a water main break caused College Highway to close. According to Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East St. and High St. The Water Department is currently on-scene. The water main is shut off on College Highway at this time. Copyright...
westernmassnews.com
State officials warning pet owners of coyote mating season
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning has gone out to pet owners in western Massachusetts with coyote breeding season in full swing. “I know they are here. People I walk with see them in their driveways right over there,” said Paul Caban of Chicopee. Caban is keeping an eye...
Comments / 0