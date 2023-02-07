ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Animal Control and Police Departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects responsible for dumping a deceased pit bull Monday. According to West Springfield Animal Control, the pictured individuals dumped a deceased pit bull, described as a large light...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
LEDYARD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects arrested after Chicopee narcotics investigation

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested following what Chicopee Police called a lenghty narcotics investigation. Authorities said that the investigation reportedly centered around Tyquon Ledbetter, who was alleged to be distributing cocaine from a Dwight Street apartment. The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes

(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass. Chinese Association hosts Lantern Festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the 2023 Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year Culture Fair celebration was held this afternoon. The celebration was filled with traditional games, interactive entertainment, crafts, live performances, food, prices and more. The event took place on 80 Locus Street in Northampton from 3p.m. to...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton crews working to repair water main break on College Highway

SOUTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a water main break caused College Highway to close. According to Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East St. and High St. The Water Department is currently on-scene. The water main is shut off on College Highway at this time. Copyright...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

State officials warning pet owners of coyote mating season

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning has gone out to pet owners in western Massachusetts with coyote breeding season in full swing. “I know they are here. People I walk with see them in their driveways right over there,” said Paul Caban of Chicopee. Caban is keeping an eye...
CHICOPEE, MA

