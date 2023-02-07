ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate: Hold a Pool Party in the Country!

SAN ANGELO, TX — This 4 bed 2 bath in Buffalo Heights sits on 1 acre with a super inviting in-ground pool and patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining! The front bedroom doubles as a convenient home office. This home has custom rock work, engineered hardwood floors and professional landscaping.
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday

HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests

SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
2 San Angelo Women Sentenced for Assaulting Public Servants

SAN ANGELO — Two San Angelo woman have been sentenced after assaulting public servants. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Elizabeth Shnaine Morgan and Valentina Ramos Duffley have each taken plea deals for assaulting either public servants or police officers. According to court documents, on May 31, 2022, a San...
