FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence
These Two Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the Northside
Thomas (Tommy) Wellman, 53
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Thomas (Tommy) Wellman, of Greensburg, IN on Friday, February 3, at the age of 53. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his children: Kingston Wellman; Katie (Shane) Wellman-Rabant; Heather (John) Rosson; his grandchildren: Lilly Rosson and Ethan Rosson; and his mother: Dolores Wellman.
Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed.
Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street at around 7:16 p.m. Saturday. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a […]
Leising meets with Decatur, Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse
Statehouse — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) met with Decatur and Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse on Thursday, February 9. The group discussed a variety of issues impacting rural communities, as well as ways to address agriculture needs during the current legislative session. Leising represents Senate District...
ISP investigating serious crash on I-65 Northbound
ISP is investigating a crash with serious injuries on I-65 northbound that delayed traffic for almost two hours Sunday.
Ex-Johnson County man wanted for theft, fraud believed to be in West Virginia
A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is asking for the public’s help in located a man currently wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
Greensburg High School SADD participates in national grant program
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter is participating in projects as part of the General Motors Grant program to promote traffic safety, now through May. The chapter must complete tier projects by June 1 in order to receive funding. Next week (February...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
Police continue search for missing Hope woman, 3 years later
Decatur Police continue the search for a missing Hope, Indiana woman 3 years after her disappearance.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
Indiana motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
In addition to murder, Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.
What Iowa's Caitlin Clark Said After Loss to No. 2 Indiana Women's Basketball
Hear from Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark after the Hawkeyes' 87-78 loss to No. 2 Indiana Thursday night. Clark thought the crowd was tremendous, but the environment and Hoosier guarding didn't rattle her at all, she said.
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Person fatally shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
South Ripley Lady Raiders’ season ends at Regional
The South Ripley girls varsity basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in a game heard on WRBI. , falling to #1 ranked North Knox 51-32. The Lady Raiders fell behind 19-5 after one quarter but were able to get it within 8 in the 3rd and 4th quarters before North Knox pulled away.
Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
