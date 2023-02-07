ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

WRBI Radio

Thomas (Tommy) Wellman, 53

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Thomas (Tommy) Wellman, of Greensburg, IN on Friday, February 3, at the age of 53. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his children: Kingston Wellman; Katie (Shane) Wellman-Rabant; Heather (John) Rosson; his grandchildren: Lilly Rosson and Ethan Rosson; and his mother: Dolores Wellman.
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street at around 7:16 p.m. Saturday. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Leising meets with Decatur, Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse

Statehouse — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) met with Decatur and Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse on Thursday, February 9. The group discussed a variety of issues impacting rural communities, as well as ways to address agriculture needs during the current legislative session. Leising represents Senate District...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg High School SADD participates in national grant program

Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter is participating in projects as part of the General Motors Grant program to promote traffic safety, now through May. The chapter must complete tier projects by June 1 in order to receive funding. Next week (February...
GREENSBURG, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Person fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

South Ripley Lady Raiders’ season ends at Regional

The South Ripley girls varsity basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in a game heard on WRBI. , falling to #1 ranked North Knox 51-32. The Lady Raiders fell behind 19-5 after one quarter but were able to get it within 8 in the 3rd and 4th quarters before North Knox pulled away.
VERSAILLES, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
KOKOMO, IN

