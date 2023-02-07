"Star Trek" ensembles often wind up serving double duty as the series' pool for episode directors. It started with the movies -- Leonard Nimoy directed 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and 1986's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," with the former stemming from fan fiction. William Shatner directed 1989's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" — unfortunately, he wasn't as skilled in the director's chair as Kirk was in the Captain's.

