ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents of students on board an Escambia County school bus are demanding answers. On Wednesday, a Bellview Elementary School bus stopped on the side of the road because the driver says the students were misbehaving. At one point, the students were let off the bus and the bus drove off -- leaving some of them behind.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO