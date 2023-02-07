ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

ECAT announces new buses, building enhancements to Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit announced the arrival of three new Gillig buses and building enhancements to the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the "STEP Into Transit" event held on Tuesday. According to the county, the three new buses are...
WEAR

Upgrades coming to B&T RC Raceway in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Plans are underway to improve the B&T RC Raceway in Crestview. The city is working with DAG Architects for the design, which is in the concept phase. Upgrades include adding RV spaces, putting covers over the racetrack, building an observation deck and more. Project manager Jayce Vanderford...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

West Escambia Utilities issues boil advisory due to water main issue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- West Escambia Utilities says a boil water advisory has been issued Friday afternoon. The company says a contractor "bored thru a water main on N. Trammell St. This is causing discolored water and low water pressure over a large area." The water is not safe to...
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL

