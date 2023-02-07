Read full article on original website
WEAR
Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
WEAR
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be returning to the stage Monday at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola. A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Base access will be provided for attendees.
WEAR
Bellview Elementary school bus incident under investigation by Escambia County Schools
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An incident on an Escambia County school bus is now under investigation. This week, parents were notified that a bus from Bellview Elementary was running late because it was not moving. The school district would later learn the driver parked the bus on the side of...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WEAR
Parents want changes after child left behind during Escambia County school bus incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents of students on board an Escambia County school bus are demanding answers. On Wednesday, a Bellview Elementary School bus stopped on the side of the road because the driver says the students were misbehaving. At one point, the students were let off the bus and the bus drove off -- leaving some of them behind.
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
WEAR
ECAT announces new buses, building enhancements to Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit announced the arrival of three new Gillig buses and building enhancements to the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the "STEP Into Transit" event held on Tuesday. According to the county, the three new buses are...
WEAR
Eglin Air Force Base to release red weather balloons from Santa Rosa Beach
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Red weather balloons will be released from Santa Rosa Beach beginning Saturday, according to Eglin Air Force Base. The 96th Operations Group will release the the balloons from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20 from Topsail Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. The balloons...
WEAR
Upgrades coming to B&T RC Raceway in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Plans are underway to improve the B&T RC Raceway in Crestview. The city is working with DAG Architects for the design, which is in the concept phase. Upgrades include adding RV spaces, putting covers over the racetrack, building an observation deck and more. Project manager Jayce Vanderford...
WEAR
FDOT: New span of Three Mile Bridge won't open until it can be done safely
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The countdown is underway for the new span on the Three Mile Bridge to open up. The project has been in the works since construction began spring of 2017. It was targeted to open Monday. Getting onto the bridge from Gulf Breeze can often get backed up,...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
WEAR
44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
WEAR
Former Warrington Middle School dean faces new charge after court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The former dean of Warrington Middle School is facing a new charge after appearing in court Friday. Darreyel Laster is now charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. He faces three other charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Laster...
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
WEAR
West Escambia Utilities issues boil advisory due to water main issue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- West Escambia Utilities says a boil water advisory has been issued Friday afternoon. The company says a contractor "bored thru a water main on N. Trammell St. This is causing discolored water and low water pressure over a large area." The water is not safe to...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting after 1 person taken to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Figland Avenue and Detroit Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital by EMS with...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman faces 14 counts after fight at apartment, biting deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola woman faces over 10 charges after assaulting officers following an altercation at an apartment, according to an arrest report. Battery - Domestic Violence (3 counts) Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence (5 counts) Child Abuse (2 counts) Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3...
