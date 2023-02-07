ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday. The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck. It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lane closure planned for North Topsail Beach bridge maintenance

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure. The NCDOT says the closure will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., between February 13th and March 20th.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King. Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer. The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy