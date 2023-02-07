Read full article on original website
New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday. The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck. It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that...
Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
Lane closure planned for North Topsail Beach bridge maintenance
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure. The NCDOT says the closure will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., between February 13th and March 20th.
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King. Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm...
CFPUA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new PFAS-removing filters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for the new PFAS-removing filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. CFPUA says the filters emerged as the at the best option for Sweeney to reduce GenX and other PFAS compounds...
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say the suspect showed a...
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer. The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
