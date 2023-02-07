ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syria, VA

'We are going to do all we can to help': As death toll rises, Samaritan's Purse sends staff to help with aftermath of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria and Turkey

By Lindsay Clein
WXII 12
 3 days ago
cbs19news

Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
STANARDSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History

When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC 29 News

State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of a busy road in Greene County for several hours early Thursday, February 9. VSP says it responded to the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail shortly after 7a.m. Authorities have so far...
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Missing Luray woman found dead

A Luray woman reported missing yesterday was found dead. The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that search teams located the body of Catherine Stevens around 9 o’clock last night. Authorities had been on the lookout for Stevens after she reportedly walked away from her West...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

