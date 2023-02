Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the state fair in Tampa, Florida, this week and took some time with his family to enjoy rides, games, snacks and mingling with other Floridians. The Thursday outing included First Lady Casey DeSantis, DeSantis' 2-year-old daughter Mamie, and 4-year-old son Mason — who...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO