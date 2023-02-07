ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, MN

Charges: Sylvester Jones fatally shot his cousin at Newport Transit Center

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcYpH_0kfi71AG00

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 7, 2023 01:36

NEWPORT, Minn. – A 37-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his cousin Monday morning at the Newport Transit Center .

Sylvester T. Jones was taken into custody at his residence just hours after 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead by Washington County Sheriff's deputies inside an SUV. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3SEM_0kfi71AG00
CBS

Surveillance cameras captured a man walking off from the vehicle, and cameras at other local businesses recorded that same man as he fled the area. That allowed deputies to track him to his home on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue, which is about four blocks south of the transit center.

The county's SWAT team helped execute a search warrant that night, and Jones was arrested without incident. The sheriff's office says Jones "admitted to his involvement in his cousin's death," and investigators found a gun on his bedroom floor.

Jones was charged Tuesday with a single count of second-degree intentional homicide, and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns

Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RadarOnline

A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times

A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - An online romantic fraud scheme has led two Twin Cities’ men to be indicted by a federal grand jury. According to separate indictments, 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park took part in online romance fraud schemes that targeted mainly elderly victims around the country.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS News

Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody

A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
ISANTI, MN
willmarradio.com

Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday

(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
GLENWOOD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy