Minneapolis, MN

MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 7, 2023 01:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.

Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings.

They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.

Comments / 10

Melissa Yaritz
3d ago

Why what harm are they causing you? They’re just trying to make it like everyone else!!! You don’t like seeing it, look away! There should be no reason to destroy their property and living space unless your going to provide them a place to live and not have curfews or anything!!! You selfish heartless people I hope god strikes karma on each and everyone of you! Shame on you!!! Never should treat the poor with upmost disrespect and step on and tear everything they have!!! I literally HATE YOU PEOPLE!!!!

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

