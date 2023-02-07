The veteran forward was traded twice in a matter of hours Thursday. It’s been a whirlwind 12 hours for veteran NBA forward Jae Crowder. Early Thursday morning, he was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Suns. Now, he’s been traded again, this time to the Bucks for five second-round draft picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. A third team involved in the deal, the Pacers, acquired forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks.

