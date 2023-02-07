ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WPRI

Kevin Durant Trade Ends Disastrous Nets' Era

Here is a timeline of the Durant era in Brooklyn. In the early-morning hours Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns just days after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The seemingly inevitable move ends a tumultuous era for the franchise that began with a tweet over three years ago.
BROOKLYN, NY
WPRI

Report: Nets Trade Jae Crowder to Bucks for Cache of Draft Picks

The veteran forward was traded twice in a matter of hours Thursday. It’s been a whirlwind 12 hours for veteran NBA forward Jae Crowder. Early Thursday morning, he was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Suns. Now, he’s been traded again, this time to the Bucks for five second-round draft picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. A third team involved in the deal, the Pacers, acquired forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.

