The week of Feb. 4 to 11 was proclaimed Court Reporting and Caption Week 2023 by the Adams County Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting. “Court reporting is essential to the health of the judicial system,” said Commissioner James Martin. “I wish there was some way to see how many miles of text these ladies put down over these years. Thank you for that work,” he added.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO