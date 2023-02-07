ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday

Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

WJFW-TV

DNR advises limited consumption of fish on Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage. The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
WAUSAU, WI
Q985

I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer

Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE

