cwbradio.com
WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday
Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
wissports.net
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class. A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. More information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting inductees or the WBCA.
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
WJFW-TV
St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 in...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
DNR advises limited consumption of fish on Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage. The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Overturned tanker hauling hazardous material closes interstate in Wisconsin
EDGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash after a tanker hauling hazardous, flammable materials overturned in slippery conditions. According to state troopers, northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 due to the crash. No injuries have...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
wiproud.com
This Wisconsin restaurant always has a line out the door, here’s why
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The sign of a great Wisconsin restaurant is a long line out the door. A restaurant just like that can be found on the east side of Madison. The tiny Wisconsin diner with a big following, Ogden’s North Street Diner, has the perfect breakfast for you.
wearegreenbay.com
What is Wisconsin’s most romantic restaurant? Yelp reveals top choice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Yelp released the most romantic restaurant in every state. Yelp recently released a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. With Valentine’s Day coming up, it could not have come at a better time.
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
