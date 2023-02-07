ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

Obituary: Shirley A. Kuhn

Shirley A. Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: John Archie Cool

John A Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Obituary: Joanne M. Hinkle

Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, Augus…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Ronald Pirog

Ronald Pirog, Ph.D., 79, Gettysburg, PA passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Alzheimerâs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Ron was born September 18, 1943 in Manchester, NH the son of the late John and Marion Sakalay...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Gary Walter Underwood, Sr.

Gary Walter Underwood, Sr. 76, of Littlestown, PA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born January 17, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Walter Ambler Underwood and Phyllis Elaine (Walters) Underwood. Gary worked for J. Schoeneman in Owings Mills, MD until they closed then worked as a doorman...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Obituary: David C. Byers

David âDaveyâ C. Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Cham…. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please...
GARDNERS, PA
Obituary: Hazel Jacoby

Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: William H. Hardy, Jr.

William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Yuthud Russell Oberdick

YUTHUD RUSSELL OBERDICK, 79, Gettysburg PAâ¦.. a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and World History at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023 in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after complications from gall bladder surgery. Yuthud Oberdick...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program

Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Commissioners Proclaim Court Reporters Week

The week of Feb. 4 to 11 was proclaimed Court Reporting and Caption Week 2023 by the Adams County Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting. “Court reporting is essential to the health of the judicial system,” said Commissioner James Martin. “I wish there was some way to see how many miles of text these ladies put down over these years. Thank you for that work,” he added.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Request free native tree and shrub seedlings through Adams County Planting Partnership beginning Feb. 27

The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute more than 10,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings this spring to Adams County residents who request them.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
County announces complete list of positions up for election in 2023

The Adams County Office of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the complete list of offices that are available for candidates in the 2023 municipal primary in May. The list contains hundreds of positions including, County Commissioner, Register & Recorder, Prothonotary, Controller, and Coroner, District Judges, Borough Council Members, Tax Collectors, Township supervisors, auditors, and constables, as well as School Board Directors.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
