maritime-executive.com
Crowley Locks In Option to Build a Wind Terminal at Port Fourchon
Staying a step ahead of the U.S. offshore wind industry's next phase of development, Crowley has reached a deal with Port Fourchon for right of first refusal to build an offshore wind terminal on Louisiana's coast. Port Fourchon has a 40-acre site with 2,200 feet of waterfront that might well...
maritime-executive.com
Australian Offshore Production Ramps Up as FPSO Prepares for Restart
Operations in Australia’s offshore energy sector are ramping up at the start of 2023 after both Jadestone Energy’s Montara Venture FPSO and Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) facility experienced a series of problems that took them offline in 2022. Shell reported in January that its giant Prelude facility had resumed shipments and today Singapore-based Jadestone said that it is on track for a restart later this month for its facility.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Executive Joins Royal Caribbean to Oversee Cruise Marine Ops
Royal Caribbean Group, the world’s second largest cruise corporation, reports that it has recruited away one of the top executives for marine operations from Maersk to a newly created position that will centralize the cruise company’s global and brand marine operations. Palle Laursen, who most recently served as chief fleet and technical officer at A.P. Moller – Maersk has been named executive vice president, head of marine, effective May 1, 2023, for the Royal Caribbean Group.
maritime-executive.com
Xeneta Highlights Best/Worst Carriers for Environmental Performance
The shipping industry is working to come to grips with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) and its potential impact on the operation of individual ships in the future as shippers seek to understand and reduce their role in carbon emissions. In an age of ever-greater environmental scrutiny, global shippers are looking for new data and to that end, Xeneta released its first summary analysis identifying the best and worst performance for one of 13 major shipping routes.
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM In Talks to Buy Ferry Operator La Meridionale
French container carrier CMA CGM is in talks to buy a passenger ferry operator, La Meridionale, according to the ferry company's owner. If completed, the deal would mark CMA CGM's first return to passenger vessel operations since the sale of luxury cruise line Ponant in 2015. La Meridionale's four-vessel fleet...
