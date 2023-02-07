The shipping industry is working to come to grips with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) and its potential impact on the operation of individual ships in the future as shippers seek to understand and reduce their role in carbon emissions. In an age of ever-greater environmental scrutiny, global shippers are looking for new data and to that end, Xeneta released its first summary analysis identifying the best and worst performance for one of 13 major shipping routes.

