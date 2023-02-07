Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock
The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried
Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian
Tesla has taken a huge lead in EVs, and the market has taken notice. Rivian is coming to the market with a large amount of cash and big ambitions, but a lot to prove. The better stock may come down to what kind of risk you want to take. You’re...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Why Tesla Stock Was Falling on Friday
Investors are concerned that Tesla is about to lose control of a key strategic asset.
2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist
The stock still looks like a good deal, even after its big rally.
Elon Musk Expects Tesla To Be Worth More Than Saudi Aramco, Apple Combined By 2030: Why Ron Baron Says Tesla Can Climb To $1,500 Per Share
Billionaire investor Ron Baron's bet on Tesla Inc TSLA is more of a bet on the man behind the wheel: Elon Musk. He's already made a pretty penny from his investment, but he isn't hitting the brakes anytime soon. Baron expects Tesla stock to rise close to 1,000% over the next seven years.
Just buy more Tesla stock if you want to cash in on the ChatGPT-driven surge for AI tech, Cathie Wood says
Buying Tesla stock is the best way to add AI to a portfolio, Cathie Wood said Thursday. The Ark Invest chief expects the electric carmaker's share price to surge eightfold in five years thanks to investors' passion for tech like ChatGPT. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI companies...
investing.com
Exclusive-To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
(Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often talked about opening his Supercharging network to competitors, but has never actually done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market. Now, the brash CEO may have 7.5 billion reasons to accelerate those plans. The Department of Transportation...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s biggest bull has $100M in stock of Musk’s newest venture: Twitter
Tesla’s biggest bull is arguably Ron Baron, a billionaire investor who runs New York’s Baron Capital and Baron Funds. After a monumental investment in Tesla stock years ago, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in gains, Baron is again putting his trust and money in the hands of CEO Elon Musk’s newest venture: Twitter.
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
Autoblog
Tesla Semi skepticism lingers months after Musk’s first delivery
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
Gizmodo
Uber Drivers Completed 2.1 Million Trips as Company Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever'
Uber announced it reached a record revenue last year, overcoming the economic downturn many companies have faced in recent months. The company released its report announcing the results from its fourth quarter and for all of 2022, saying its revenue grew by 49% between 2021 and last year. The net...
Comments / 0