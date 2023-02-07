Read full article on original website
Carleen A. Launderville, 71, of Alta
A Funeral Mass for 71-year-old Carleen A. Launderville of Alta will be Monday, February 13th at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Stray of the Day: Meet Cinnabun
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Cinnabun, our first ever rabbit featured as our Stray of the Day. She’s a 1-to-2-year-old female black and white Dutch Rabbit she was found on the 3700 block of 28th street. The shelter says she’s a super friendly bun who loves to […]
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Albert City man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance. 35 year old Nicholas Skog entered a guilty plea to methamphetamine possession in September. He appeared before Judge Charles Borth in Buena Vista County district court Monday to receive his sentence.
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Arnolds Park City Council 2/8
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Arnolds Park City council has slightly altered it’s license for itinerant merchants. City Administrator Linda Nase says the bulk of them do business during the tourist season. The itinerant merchant ordinance will also prohibit flashing lights, the amount of noise, and prohibit...
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
Grant Township gets Sheldon council heated
SHELDON—Things are getting a little heated between Grant Township and the Sheldon Fire Co. Last year the Sheldon Fire Co. negotiated a one-year agreement with Grant Township for $775 per section for fire coverage, but that was when George Boerhave was in charge of the township. Leroy Kreykes is now the chair of Grant Township, and agreement with the Sheldon Fire Co. is up for renegotiation.
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
