Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Related
Obituary: Hazel Jacoby
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
Obituary: William H. Hardy, Jr.
William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
Obituary: Robert Gerald Martin
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Jaime Lopez Fabian
Jaime Lopez Fabian, age 41 of Chambersburg passed away February 6, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Gary Walter Underwood, Sr.
Gary Walter Underwood, Sr. 76, of Littlestown, PA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born January 17, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Walter Ambler Underwood and Phyllis Elaine (Walters) Underwood. Gary worked for J. Schoeneman in Owings Mills, MD until they closed then worked as a doorman...
Obituary: Ronald Pirog
Ronald Pirog, Ph.D., 79, Gettysburg, PA passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Alzheimerâs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Ron was born September 18, 1943 in Manchester, NH the son of the late John and Marion Sakalay...
Obituary: John Archie Cool
John A Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Joanne M. Hinkle
Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, Augus…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Janet E. Smith
Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October 29 1952 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Betty A. Sterner Runk. Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October...
Obituary: David C. Byers
David âDaveyâ C. Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Cham…. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please...
Obituary: Yuthud Russell Oberdick
YUTHUD RUSSELL OBERDICK, 79, Gettysburg PAâ¦.. a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and World History at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023 in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after complications from gall bladder surgery. Yuthud Oberdick...
Documentarian Ken Burns’ first-ever film retrospective kicks off in Gettysburg
Ken Burns, the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) filmmaker who has done so much to explore “Who We Are,” is in town all weekend for his first-ever retrospective film festival. “Who Are We: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns” is jointly sponsored by Gettysburg College and the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
Live artillery Shell from the Battle of Gettysburg found on the GNMP battlefield
An unexploded ordnance shell dating from the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg was discovered today at the Gettysburg National Military Park. The shell was found within the area of rehabilitation currently occurring around Little Round Top. The U.S. Army 55th Ordnance Disposal Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Belvoir, VA...
Gettysburg Rocks! this weekend
Dozens of singer-songwriters, and bands of all sizes, shapes, and sounds will spread out across the region this weekend in support of cancer research. All events are free, but your donations are expected. Here’s a complete sked:. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023. Appalachian Brewing Company Battlefield. 259 Steinwehr Ave –...
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality
Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
“Loving” Comes to Gettysburg
Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, the Gettysburg Community Theatre last night presented a sold-out reading of the play, “Loving,” by Peter Manos. The play is based upon the real-life stories of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial Virginia couple, whose January 6, 1959 marriage in Washington D.C. violated the anti-miscegenation law in Virginia, where they were living. Their decade-long battle to marry would end up being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia.
UASD Board to accept bids for locker room renovation, ponders price of projects
The Upper Adams School District (UASD) Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a $155,000 proposal for architects to design and engineer a potential renovation of the girls’ and boys’ locker rooms and team rooms at Biglerville High School. The board also voted to seek bids for the physical...
Request free native tree and shrub seedlings through Adams County Planting Partnership beginning Feb. 27
The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute more than 10,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings this spring to Adams County residents who request them.
Commissioners Proclaim Court Reporters Week
The week of Feb. 4 to 11 was proclaimed Court Reporting and Caption Week 2023 by the Adams County Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting. “Court reporting is essential to the health of the judicial system,” said Commissioner James Martin. “I wish there was some way to see how many miles of text these ladies put down over these years. Thank you for that work,” he added.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0