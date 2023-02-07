Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, the Gettysburg Community Theatre last night presented a sold-out reading of the play, “Loving,” by Peter Manos. The play is based upon the real-life stories of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial Virginia couple, whose January 6, 1959 marriage in Washington D.C. violated the anti-miscegenation law in Virginia, where they were living. Their decade-long battle to marry would end up being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia.

