Door County, WI

Door County Pulse

Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay

No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects

On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case

A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI

