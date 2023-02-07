Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay
No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
Construction boom underway in Bellevue business district
Construction boom underway in Bellevue business district. New amenities set to bring millions in investments
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
Post Register
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
Comments / 0