cwbradio.com
WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday
Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
wissports.net
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class. A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. More information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting inductees or the WBCA.
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
WJFW-TV
St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 in...
WJFW-TV
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WJFW-TV
DNR advises limited consumption of fish on Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage. The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
wearegreenbay.com
Overturned tanker hauling hazardous material closes interstate in Wisconsin
EDGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash after a tanker hauling hazardous, flammable materials overturned in slippery conditions. According to state troopers, northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 due to the crash. No injuries have...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
wearegreenbay.com
What is Wisconsin’s most romantic restaurant? Yelp reveals top choice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Yelp released the most romantic restaurant in every state. Yelp recently released a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. With Valentine’s Day coming up, it could not have come at a better time.
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
wnanews.com
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
captimes.com
What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?
As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
