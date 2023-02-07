ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday

Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJFW-TV

Allen leads UMKC against St. Thomas after 26-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 at home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit scoring...
SAINT PAUL, MN
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

DNR advises limited consumption of fish on Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage. The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
WAUSAU, WI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
DODGEVILLE, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?

As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy