BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes: Week Of February 5th

 3 days ago

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we will still be feeling the effects of the Full Moon in Leo while going deeper into the zany energy of Aquarius. It’s a great week to harness your self-power by focusing on healing your self-confidence and self-esteem through your Solar Plexus chakra.

This can easily be done by wearing more gold and yellow, wearing crystals like citrine and honey calcite and listening to Solar Plexus empowerment meditations.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Starting this week it’s vital that you actively start purging yourself of any negative traits and habits. Things such as heavily unpaid debt, lack of confidence, picking unnecessary fights, and being uncommunicative and stubborn. The reason you need to move away from this energy is that you are on the edge of a really powerful run of good luck in all directions, but the above energies are serious roadblocks. Seek a therapist, psychic, or energy healer, and start to do some shadow journaling to really help you overcome this energy.

RED FLAGS: Mind your feet! If you’ve had a foot injury in the past or currently ignoring one – please go ahead and take care of it pronto!

SWEET SPOT: Learn some money magick rituals to help you break up any of the above blocks so that abundance can pour in faster and with ease.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!

