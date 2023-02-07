Read full article on original website
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance elects new board members at annual meeting
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA), a farmer-led conservation group, held its annual meeting on Jan. 24. Nearly 40 farmers, industry leaders and community members gathered to learn about the group’s continued effort to grow conservation practices throughout the county. CCASA president John Schwarz shared...
Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises Receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award
NEW ORLEANS – The joint operation of Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises, LLC, in Oakfield, Wis. was selected as one of seven regional winners of the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, made the announcement...
