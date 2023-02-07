ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy