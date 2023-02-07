ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-2-suspects-in-four-business-robberies-in-the-last-week/. Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-2-suspects-in-four-business-robberies-in-the-last-week/. Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline. As of Friday, Feb. 10, Clark County in cooperation with Governor Joe Lombardo have issued a state of emergency as a result of the Kinder Morgan Gas Pipeline disruption. To avoid unnecessary shortages,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
