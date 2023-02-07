Read full article on original website
Eliminating Vegas Resort & Ticket Fees, Best Super Bowl Parties & More Historic Neon Restored!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the elimination of ticket and resort fees. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You can...
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Catalytic converter stolen from Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas
Catalytic converter theft in the Las Vegas valley put the bite on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile early Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game. “Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro. “To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick. This a common theme for travelers...
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Las Vegas drivers line up to gas up after news of pipeline spill in California
KTNV heard reports of long lines at gas stations across the valley after news of a gasoline pipeline spill in California.
M Resorts introduces new robot security guard, the M-Bot
Meet M-Bot, the newest member of M Resort's security team, programmed to cruise the entirety of M Resorts so other security members can see the property in real-time.
8newsnow.com
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings -- and a need for volunteer organizations' help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems James Dzurenda faces as he returns to lead the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging …. Holes under the fences and prisons that are...
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing vacation packages in Las Vegas, other legal gambling destinations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii lawmakers are eyeing changes that could make a trip to Las Vegas more expensive for Islanders. The bill proposed by state senator Stanley Chang argues that Hawaii residents spend hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling in other places like Las Vegas, and in return, there’s no benefit to Hawaii.
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-2-suspects-in-four-business-robberies-in-the-last-week/. Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-2-suspects-in-four-business-robberies-in-the-last-week/. Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline. As of Friday, Feb. 10, Clark County in cooperation with Governor Joe Lombardo have issued a state of emergency as a result of the Kinder Morgan Gas Pipeline disruption. To avoid unnecessary shortages,...
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith’s stores
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. On Sept. 26, 2022 around […]
Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
news3lv.com
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
