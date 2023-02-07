Read full article on original website
How Iowa’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer
(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
Highest-paying science jobs in Ames
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Ames, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
West Virginia women pull away in 3rd, beat No. 21 Iowa St.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13 in the third quarter, capped by a Danni Nichols 3-pointer, for a 56-48 lead. A 7-2 surge in the fourth stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 63-50 with 5:55 remaining. The Cyclones pulled within 65-57 but didn’t get closer. Ashley Joens scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa State (15-7, 7-5), which lost its third straight.
Wright, Okla St send No. 11 Iowa St to 4th loss in 5 games
AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56. The Cyclones lost for the fourth time in five game and are 16-8 overall. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys, who won their fifth in a row and improved to 16-9. Wright’s jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.
Rural Monroe County family loses home to weekend fire
A rural Monroe County family has lost their home after a major fire Sunday morning. Tim and Julie Bates’ home at 6935 Highway 34 about three miles east of Albia is considered a total loss according to Albia Fire Chief John Freshwater after it caught fire early Sunday morning.
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego in its 82-71 win over UNLV. It was San Diego's third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half. They also swept the season series and won for the fifth straight time against UNLV.
Albia Community Schools Honor Roll first semester 7th - 12th grades
Cailynn Ammons, Nolan Anderson, Claire Archer, Ethan Beals, Brady Beckwith, Morgan Beckwith, Braxton Bettis, Maggie Carr, Noah Carter, Ty Coalbank, James Conner, Garrett Dykstra, Vincent Etcher, Ryken Fee, Abigail Findley, Carter Findley, Emett Fisher, Presley Fisher, Hunter Graber, Nigel Greiner, Jax Griffin, Allisyn Hafer, Alexander Halstead,. Asher Hoard, Owen James,...
