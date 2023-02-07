Read full article on original website
Obituary: Robert Gerald Martin
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Jaime Lopez Fabian
Jaime Lopez Fabian, age 41 of Chambersburg passed away February 6, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: John Archie Cool
John A Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Janet E. Smith
Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October 29 1952 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Betty A. Sterner Runk. Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October...
Documentarian Ken Burns’ first-ever film retrospective kicks off in Gettysburg
Ken Burns, the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) filmmaker who has done so much to explore “Who We Are,” is in town all weekend for his first-ever retrospective film festival. “Who Are We: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns” is jointly sponsored by Gettysburg College and the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Commissioners Proclaim Court Reporters Week
The week of Feb. 4 to 11 was proclaimed Court Reporting and Caption Week 2023 by the Adams County Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting. “Court reporting is essential to the health of the judicial system,” said Commissioner James Martin. “I wish there was some way to see how many miles of text these ladies put down over these years. Thank you for that work,” he added.
Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality
Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
UASD Board to accept bids for locker room renovation, ponders price of projects
The Upper Adams School District (UASD) Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a $155,000 proposal for architects to design and engineer a potential renovation of the girls’ and boys’ locker rooms and team rooms at Biglerville High School. The board also voted to seek bids for the physical...
“Loving” Comes to Gettysburg
Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, the Gettysburg Community Theatre last night presented a sold-out reading of the play, “Loving,” by Peter Manos. The play is based upon the real-life stories of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial Virginia couple, whose January 6, 1959 marriage in Washington D.C. violated the anti-miscegenation law in Virginia, where they were living. Their decade-long battle to marry would end up being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia.
County announces complete list of positions up for election in 2023
The Adams County Office of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the complete list of offices that are available for candidates in the 2023 municipal primary in May. The list contains hundreds of positions including, County Commissioner, Register & Recorder, Prothonotary, Controller, and Coroner, District Judges, Borough Council Members, Tax Collectors, Township supervisors, auditors, and constables, as well as School Board Directors.
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
