KTBS
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
KTBS
Will Louisiana will miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?
For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of...
KTBS
How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
KTBS
A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit
The Louisiana Capitol Building, April 8, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined.
KTBS
Soggy start to Mardi Gras weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain rolled back into town on Friday afternoon making it wet for the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed mostly light rain across the area. The storm system responsible was passing through northwest Texas and headed toward the ArkLaTex. Here...
KTBS
More rain forecast for the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor Image from Thursday afternoon shows another storm system heading toward the ArkLaTex. Rain and snow were occurring over the Texas panhandle. Rain is forecast in the ArkLaTex as early as Friday morning near a cold front. Showers, windy and cold weather may continue through...
