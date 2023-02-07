ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
texasstandard.org

Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.

You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor. The Country Basket. The BeltBuster. The Dude. If you’ve been in Texas long, you probably recognize...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas

LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Talk 1340

Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas

We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Muslim House member files three bills to expand religious freedom

AUSTIN, Texas — A trio of bills, filed by one of the first Muslims elected to the Texas House, would expand religious freedom beyond those rights typically granted to those who follow the Judeo-Christian tradition. A bipartisan, and even bicameral, group of lawmakers joined Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless, on...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome

TYLER, Texas — Scientists are studying a puzzling virus in bass fishes and we're getting some answers tonight. In this this week’s Hooked On East Texas, we've got an update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome. Last year, we featured fishing guide Vince Richards who caught this blotchy bass at...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s

I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy