SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego in its 82-71 win over UNLV. It was San Diego's third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half. They also swept the season series and won for the fifth straight time against UNLV.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO