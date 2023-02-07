ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
PopCrush

TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA

A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
theminaretonline.org

Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits

It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Embraces Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin In Unexpected Grammys Photo

Coco Austin, 43, seemed to have a great time at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and captured the moment she and Taylor Swift, 33, embraced for a cute Instagram photo. The wife of Ice-T, 64, smiled from ear to ear when she had her arms around the singer and showed off her epic dress. It as a tan and silver sequin choice with long-sleeved and a low neckline.
GoldDerby

2023 Gold Derby Music Awards winners: Taylor Swift leads with 8, Beyonce takes Album of the Year

Taylor Swift makes history at the 3rd Annual Gold Derby Music Awards for the most awards won in a single year by an artist. Out of her 11 nominations, she prevailed eight times, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year (“All Too Well”), and Song of the Year (“All Too Well”), categories she has won every year of the GDMAs so far. But just like last year, she couldn’t take that sweep all the way to Album of the Year. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all 22 categories, and watch the video announcement above. SEE2023...

