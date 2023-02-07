ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUNCF_0kfi1sLk00
Photo: Golfweek

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour.

But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.

The 15,000 fans in the coliseum – well, at least those who were actually watching the golf – had a great view of the Ryder shot, but perhaps the best seats in the house were occupied by the CBS Sports duo of Amanda Renner and Colt Knost.

For the first time last year, CBS built a set for the two just off the tee box for the third round coverage.

“That was all Sellers Shy,” Knost told Golfweek, crediting the lead producer for CBS Sports’ golf coverage. “I’m never scared to try something new.

“To try to describe the atmosphere down there makes it so fun much for us because it’s something that we don’t see anywhere else in the game of golf, 16 is so unique. It seriously is a party.”

So having this great set in a great spot on TPC Scottsdale is one thing. Dialing up a hole-in-one on live TV? Quite another.

“To have everything go as well as it did, to have Sam Ryder hit one of the best shots of the year last year and the mayhem that happened after made that and for us to be down there for all that, trying to call one of the coolest shots we’ve ever seen was just so much fun. Like, you couldn’t have drawn it up any better. It went so perfect. Everyone loved it and we saw one of the shots of the year.”

Knost admitted he “got a beer can to the shoulder” as thousands of aluminum cans and bottles came raining down. “Definitely got some beer on my head. I know Amanda did, too.

“Obviously we don’t want anyone to get hurt. … but getting some beer on us, it makes it that much more authentic. … it was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever seen in the game of golf.”

CBS will have an on-course set for Knost and Renner at five PGA Tour stops in 2023:

  • Feb. 11: WM Phoenix Open, 16th hole
  • May 13: AT&T Byron Nelson, 17th hole
  • June 10: RBC Canadian Open, 14th hole
  • July 11: Rocket Mortgage Classic, 15th hole
  • Aug. 12: FedEx St. Jude Championship, 14th hole

Knost says it’s key to have the set “on an easy hole, where we can have a cool reaction, where we can get hole-in-ones, or possibly hole-in-ones. Phoenix is an easy one.”

So the set was a hit. And so was the recent on-course, live talkback with a player on the course, as Max Homa demonstrated at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“It’s a change in the broadcast,” Knost said. “I think we’re starting to do some really cool things to make golf more fun on TV. Getting players to agree to be mic-ed up. … it’s all about trying new things because, to be honest, golf can be a little boring and we want it to be exciting.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th

Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Uber driver reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale: "Keep this between us..."

You might be thinking Tiger Woods gets driven around by a private chauffeur wherever he goes these days, but last month when he was in Orlando he reportedly jumped in an Uber. According to the hilarious tale, which you can read in full below, Woods likes Uber to save him faffing around with arranging a car service.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments

Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Golf.com

Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a moment to ponder the trickiest topic of the day: club selection.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match

A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scottie Scheffler in position to defend, Jon Rahm hot in pursuit and more from moving day at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – Scottie Scheffler is right where he wants to be. The defending WM Phoenix Open champion didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday, but pieced together a 3-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale to build a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm and Canada’s Nick Taylor. In doing so, he became the first defending champion to hold the 54-hole lead.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy