texastech.com
PREVIEW: Red Raiders, No. 5 Longhorns to renew rivalry
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won three of its last five games coming into an 8 p.m. ESPN Big Monday matchup where it will look to take down No. 5 Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) are coming off a 71-63...
texastech.com
Texas Tech drops Tulsa in final game of Maverick Invitational
ARLINGTON, Texas – An eight-run opening frame powered Texas Tech to a 12-1 win over Tulsa in the final game of the Maverick Invitational Sunday afternoon at Allan Saxe Field. Abbie Orrick jump started the Red Raider (3-2) offense yet again with a three-run blast over the left-field wall;...
texastech.com
Second half charge pushes KU Past Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a pair of 18-point performances from Bryn Gerlich and Bre'Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 78-67 Saturday afternoon to Kansas at United Supermarkets Arena. The difference in the contest could be found in the paint, as Texas Tech was outscored 42-16. GuardBailey Maupin...
texastech.com
RECAP: Tech flips the script against No. 12 K-State
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech forced No. 12 Kansas State into a season-high 23 turnovers and finished on a 7-2 run to secure a 71-63 win over the Wildcats on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) turned those 23 turnovers into a...
texastech.com
Chukwuma claims 200m Tech record Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team capped off its weekend highlighted by Rosemary Chukwuma claiming the school 200m record Saturday afternoon inside the Sports Performance Center. Tech also completed its two other meets in Albuquerque and Nashville. Chukwuma continued to shine in her stellar season...
