Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
wdhn.com
Nets Trade Kevin Durant to Suns in Reported Blockbuster
The 34-year-old superstar is on the move two days after Brooklyn traded away Kyrie Irving. View the original article to see embedded media. Two days after dealing away Kyrie Irving, the Nets have now traded their other superstar: Kevin Durant. Durant is heading to Phoenix as part of a blockbuster...
wdhn.com
Nets trade Durant to Suns, get Bridges in 4-team deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended Thursday when the Nets traded him to the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team deal. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from the Suns, who also got T.J. Warren from the Nets.
wdhn.com
Reports: Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell Headline Three-Team NBA Trade
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are swapping former All-Star guards. With the NBA’s stretch run looming, three teams jockeying for Western Conference playoff positioning have shaken up their rosters with a massive trade. The Lakers, Timberwolves and Jazz are finalizing a three-team deal that will send guard Russell Westbrook...
wdhn.com
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam Added to NBA All-Star Game
The NBA announced the injury replacements for All Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game added three new faces on Friday after the NBA announced the replacements for injured All-Star starters Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
wdhn.com
Raptors Reportedly Acquire Center Jakob Poeltl in Trade With Spurs
Poeltl returns to Toronto after the Raptors drafted him in the first round in 2016. View the original article to see embedded media. On the brink of falling out of the playoff race, the Raptors swung a trade in the early hours of Thursday morning in hopes of making a late push.
wdhn.com
Kane Expresses Disappointment Following Rangers’ Tarasenko Trade
The veteran forward is set to hit free agency in the offseason. On Thursday, the Rangers made a big move three weeks ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the Blues. Tarasenko, a six-time 30-goal scorer, fills a need as a scoring right wing for New York.
Comments / 0