FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Khloé Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now, A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked “almost unrecognizable” in new photos taken of her in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan.30. The U.S. Sun spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. He said that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ̶...
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos
Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Fans Ridicule Kim Kardashian After North & Saint West Land Movie Voiceover Roles: 'Monetizing The Kids ... Great Parenting'
Following in their mom's footsteps! More than a year after Kim Kardashian lent her voice for the animated Paw Patrol flick, the studio announced not only will she back for the sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but her two eldest kids nabbed roles as well.However, social media wasn't too happy to hear about 9-year-old North West and 7-year-old Saint West's new gigs, especially given the recent "nepo baby" debacle."Why do we keep making these people have more money than EVER necessary in life? Why is this family given so much for zero talent?" questioned one Instagram user. "It's really...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Was Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 MM for an Instagram Post?
Kim Kardashian is not new to controversies. The past few months saw Kardashian repeatedly making the headlines following her divorce from Kanye West. Time and again, the SKIMS founder found herself surrounded by various gossip and rumors about her relationship with the rapper. While the news about her marriage has been put to rest now, there was a time when Kardashian had a legal battle on her shoulders.
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine
After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
musictimes.com
Kanye West Ex Kim Kardashian Wants To Have A Sit-Down Chat With New Wife Bianca Censori – Here's Why
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to have a serious chat with Kanye West's new wife. Fans were astonished a few days ago when it was revealed that the 45-year-old award-winning rapper had wed Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori. TMZ claims that because they were unable to secure a marriage license,...
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
Popculture
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We're in Awe
Teddy bears and baby blankets are common (and thoughtful!) gifts for new babies. But the Kardashians always go one step further — and their surprise present for Paris Hilton’s baby boy is definitely unique. This businesswoman and socialite revealed on her Instagram Story early this morning that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner gave her a giant stuffed alpaca! We are in awe of this stunning, life-sized stuffed animal. “I literally thought this was a real alpaca. Thank you so much Kris, Kim, and Khloé,” she says in the video. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute. Adorable. And,...
KTVB
Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi
Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son, Aire. In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s...
