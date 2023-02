The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $10,000 preservation assistance grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant supports a preservation assessment of 157 works on paper from the museum’s permanent collection, all dating from the 15th to 18th centuries. These include prints by seminal Northern European and Italian Renaissance artists such as Ugo da Capri, Albrecht Dürer and Rembrandt van Rijn, and drawings attributed to Peter Paul Rubens, Jacob Jordaens and Tiepolo, among others.

