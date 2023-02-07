Read full article on original website
Related
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
Iowa Family Shares Their Sometimes Not-So-Glamorous Farming Life
If you watch some farm family videos on YouTube, you'd almost think that farming was just one big party. There's one Iowa family that's keeping it real and showing how not-so-glamorous their farm life really is sometimes and it's perfect. Do yourself a favor. If you don't already, follow the...
Iowa Dog Named Sam Has Faithfully Walked Girl to Bus for Years
If someone asks you to prove that dog's really are man's best friend, show them this. A dog named Sam in Altoona, Iowa has faithfully walked this girl to her bus for years. Sam is a Golden Retriever, known for their pleasant disposition and loyalty. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as "intelligent, friendly and devoted". No doubt. This good boy exemplifies that constantly. Here's part of the backstory shared by Sam's owner from Altoona, Iowa:
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0