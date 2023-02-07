ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Iowa Dog Named Sam Has Faithfully Walked Girl to Bus for Years

If someone asks you to prove that dog's really are man's best friend, show them this. A dog named Sam in Altoona, Iowa has faithfully walked this girl to her bus for years. Sam is a Golden Retriever, known for their pleasant disposition and loyalty. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as "intelligent, friendly and devoted". No doubt. This good boy exemplifies that constantly. Here's part of the backstory shared by Sam's owner from Altoona, Iowa:
ALTOONA, IA
