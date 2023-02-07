ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Deion Sanders expresses desire for Texas recruits

Texas is known for some of the best high school recruits in the country and Deion Sanders is hoping to bring some to Colorado

Just days after calling out to recruits in the Sunshine State , Deion Sanders has now centered his attention on the Lone Star State.

Everything is bigger in Texas (allegedly) but one thing we do know about it, is the fact that some of the best players in the country are produced there. The class of 2023 alone had seven five-stars (21%) hail from Texas, with 19 of the top-100 players also being from Texas.

Sanders took to Twitter to put the state on notice that he wants more Texas recruits to help build his program up.

This past cycle, Sanders signed two Texas-based players from the high school level in cornerback Carter Stoutmire (Plano) and safety Jaden Milliner-Jones (DeSoto), and is looking for even more this time around. According to 247Sports, Sanders and the Colorado staff have sent out 60 offers in Texas for the class of 2024, which is the most that they have offered with California coming in second at 56.

Sanders has deep Texas ties thanks to his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and more recently where he coached high school football prior to taking the Jackson State gig.

It is safe to assume that if Sanders could put together a class that is heavily influenced by players hailing from Texas or Florida, that the Buffs will go from bottom feeder to top dog in no time.

