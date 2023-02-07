Jim Irsay Offers Tuesday Update On Colts' Coaching Search

It's been three months since the Indianapolis Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich and more than four weeks since the team's season ended, yet the franchise still has not hired a successor for Reich.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter Tuesday to tell Colts fans not to expect a hire imminently.

Irsay tweeted that the franchise wanted its search for a new head coach to be "an open minded and thorough process" and that a hire would likely be announced in days rather than hours.

"We said, as an organization (Colts) ... The coaching search would be (an) open minded and thorough process... and hte final decision would be strictly based on what is best for our franchise's success and best for our fans, of Colts Nation," Irsay tweeted. "Final decision coming in days not hours."

The Colts have interviewed several candidates twice during their search process. A report emerged last week that they might even take the unusual step of conducting a third round of interviews before finalizing a hire.

The list of potential candidates for the job includes Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.

A few reports have suggested that Irsay would prefer to hire Saturday. However, that likely would not be a popular decision among Colts fans. Irsay faced heavy criticism for hiring Saturday to be the team's interim coach despite the fact that Saturday, who played 13 seasons as the Colts' center, had never previously coached at the NFL or college level.

If the Colts do announce a hire in the next few days, it won't be Steichen. The team would have to wait until the Eagles' season concludes in the Super Bowl on Sunday in order to hire him.

It sounds like Colts fans will get their answer of who will be coaching the team next season within a week. Just don't expect any news before the end of Tuesday.