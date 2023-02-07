ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jim Irsay Offers Tuesday Update On Colts' Coaching Search

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bS7X1_0kfhzPLT00

It's been three months since the Indianapolis Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich and more than four weeks since the team's season ended, yet the franchise still has not hired a successor for Reich.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter Tuesday to tell Colts fans not to expect a hire imminently.

Irsay tweeted that the franchise wanted its search for a new head coach to be "an open minded and thorough process" and that a hire would likely be announced in days rather than hours.

"We said, as an organization (Colts) ... The coaching search would be (an) open minded and thorough process... and hte final decision would be strictly based on what is best for our franchise's success and best for our fans, of Colts Nation," Irsay tweeted. "Final decision coming in days not hours."

The Colts have interviewed several candidates twice during their search process. A report emerged last week that they might even take the unusual step of conducting a third round of interviews before finalizing a hire.

The list of potential candidates for the job includes Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.

A few reports have suggested that Irsay would prefer to hire Saturday. However, that likely would not be a popular decision among Colts fans. Irsay faced heavy criticism for hiring Saturday to be the team's interim coach despite the fact that Saturday, who played 13 seasons as the Colts' center, had never previously coached at the NFL or college level.

If the Colts do announce a hire in the next few days, it won't be Steichen. The team would have to wait until the Eagles' season concludes in the Super Bowl on Sunday in order to hire him.

It sounds like Colts fans will get their answer of who will be coaching the team next season within a week. Just don't expect any news before the end of Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNY News

Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
The Spun

Colts Star Has Telling Comment About Jeff Saturday

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is a Jeff Saturday believer. During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, the star LB gave his endorsement for Saturday as the Colts' next head coach. Saturday served as interim head coach during the second half of the 2022 season and ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
Athlon Sports

Look: Joe Montana Asked To Pick Between Himself, Tom Brady

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, the debate about who is the greatest quarterback of all time has raged with more intensity than ever. Among NFL fans, Brady has been the most popular choice. However, quite a few prominent voices say they would still take former San ...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
49erswebzone

Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers' New Look Is Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns have a young quarterback with a brash style in Quinn Ewers. The one-time Ohio State Buckeye is known for his known for his throwback, trademark mullet.  When Ewers showed off the mullet in spring of last year, he did so to rave reviews.  But now, in a sad development ...
AUSTIN, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy