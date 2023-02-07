Kyle Shanahan's Relationship With Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly 'Went South'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn't stutter when addressing the media in the team's end-of-year press conference. He said there is no future for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers.

Shanahan and Garoppolo shared a sideline since 2017, which was both of their first seasons in San Francisco. Garoppolo won 42 combined regular-season (38-17) and postseason (4-2) games for the 49ers, but Shanahan's abrasive press-conference comment left ears perked.

Their relationship seems to have "gone a bit south in the days or weeks leading up to the NFC Championship," according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Garoppolo entered the season as the No. 2 guy behind 22-year-old Trey Lance. That status was short lived when Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions before injuring his foot in Week 13. After third-string quarterback Brock Purdy stepped in, he quickly emerged as a starting favorite for the 2023 season, throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, adding 569 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

The San Francisco quarterback curse struck again when Purdy completely tore his UCL in the divisional round. He is expected to be back in August, when him and Lance will duel it out for the starting spot.

By that time, Garoppolo will likely be with his third franchise since getting drafted by the New England Pa