Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Broadcasting Advice For Tom Brady

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

Tom Brady appeared yesterday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The two shared a wide-ranging discussion following Brady's retirement. Brady notably refused to confirm that he'd permanently stay retired and also touched on his broadcasting future.

What's more, Brady said he is targeting fall of 2024 as a launch date for his second career as an analyst with FOX. It was a revealing tidbit, as some fans questioned whether the delayed starting point meant Brady has his eyes on a comeback.

But Brady may simply have been taking the advice of a longtime teammate and dear friend. Speaking to the press today, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski said he encouraged Brady to take the time away from work.

As relayed by Greg Auman of FOX Sports, "Rob Gronkowski said he told Tom Brady to enjoy a year with his family before jumping into broadcasting with FOX, said 'if he needs any pointers' to give him a call for help."

Gronkowski, indeed, has the experience edge over Brady in the broadcasting realm. The future Hall of Famer has worked as an analyst with Fox in various capacities since 2019 .

Fans who are wondering if Brady will stay retired may not have closure until closer to the start of the coming season. But Gronkowski's reveal may have indicated that Tom simply wants time away from the spotlight

