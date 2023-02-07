Woman Arrested After Making Criminal Threats, Assaulting Boyfriend

An off-duty nurse was arrested on a slew of felonies after allegedly making criminal threats to her boyfriend over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25900 block of Tournament Road in Valencia regarding a Criminal threats investigation, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“During a verbal argument between the victim and his girlfriend, the suspect physically assaulted him and made verbal threats towards the victim,” Arriaga said.

The suspect fled the location before deputies arrived, according to officials.

On Sunday, deputies responded back to the residence for a keep the peace call as the victim was attempting to gather property from the residence.

The suspect was home at the time of the call where she was arrested.

Stephanie Watson, 49, from Valencia, who listed her occupation as a nurse, was arrested for felony criminal threats and domestic battery, Arriaga said.

Watson was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond, according to Arriaga.

