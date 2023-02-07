ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’

We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors

Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture

Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?

There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy