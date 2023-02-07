Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, restaurant ranked No. 2 in New Jersey
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’
We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Atlantic County Eager to Share Use of Pothole-Fixing Truck
If you've driven in Atlantic City recently, you may find it hard to believe that the city would have time to share a truck that fixes potholes with the rest of Atlantic County. It seems like that truck would be occupied full-time trying to patch dilapidated roads like Atlantic City's...
Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest
Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
playnj.com
Exclusive First Look At Atlantic Club’s ‘Condo-Tel’ Renderings, 2025 Opening Planned
Rocco Sebastiani’s vision is reflected in the artist renderings of what the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue will look like as a brand new “condo-tel” when it undergoes renovation during the next two years. Sebastiani is president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the development firm...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February...
Try These Cocktails Inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
POLL: Are You Hoping For A Good Snowstorm This Year In South Jersey?
2022 proved to be an awesome year for Atlantic and Cape May counties in terms of snowfall. That is, if you're someone who enjoys the snow. Compared to the last couple of years, South Jersey residents got their fair share of Old Man Winter in 2022. The storm that hit this region in early January dumped more inches on us than we'd seen in a long time!
Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
ocnjdaily.com
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors
Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
ocnjdaily.com
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?
There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
