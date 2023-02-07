CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are looking for a 40-year old Fluvanna County man in the Wednesday shooting at Wicked Hits on Harris Street. CPD has arrest warrants for 40-year old Palmyra resident Demetrius Andre Brown on charges of malicous wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school. They don’t know where he is right now, and are asking for the public’s help finding him. If you know where he is, or anything about this case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 977-4000.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO