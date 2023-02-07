ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Stuart Reports: New Chief describes first weeks on the job

After churning through multiple police chiefs over the past six years, Charlottesville residents expressed hope when Michael Kochis, Warrenton’s former chief of police, stepped into the role on Jan. 16. Four weeks in, Kochis says he’s working hard to rebuild the department and gain the trust of the community.
Charlottesville PD holding a hiring blitz

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) – Calling all future officers!. On Feb. 18, 2023, CPD will hold a Hiring Blitz at Charlottesville High School from 10a to 4p. Doors open at 9a. No experience is required and there is a $6,000 sign-on bonus. All attendees should arrive no later than 9:30 am....
CPD seeks Palmyra man in Wicked Hits shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are looking for a 40-year old Fluvanna County man in the Wednesday shooting at Wicked Hits on Harris Street. CPD has arrest warrants for 40-year old Palmyra resident Demetrius Andre Brown on charges of malicous wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school. They don’t know where he is right now, and are asking for the public’s help finding him. If you know where he is, or anything about this case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 977-4000.
