Brawley, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Carjacking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

BRAWLEY – A 28-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by authorities following a vehicle pursuit and collision involving a vehicle the suspect reportedly carjacked on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jacob Mariscal was taken into custody without incident after the white Ford Mustang he reportedly carjacked was involved in a traffic collision...
BRAWLEY, CA
andnowuknow.com

Officials Discover $5M of Methamphetamine Hidden in Shipment of Radishes

CALEXICO, CA - In all my years of produce reporting, I haven’t seen radishes in a drug bust headline. Now, the same category came under bad happenstance once again within a span of a few days as United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized a narcotic shipment concealed within pallets of radishes at the Calexico Port of Entry on January 31, 2023.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

The Beat: January 18 - February 5

HEBER — According to police records, an alleged burglary occurred Wednesday, January 18 at a location in Heber. The property in question was described as a badge and key that were reportedly taken out of a locked vehicle. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A be on the look...
HEBER, CA
yumadailynews.com

Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra retires after 23 years of service

IMPERIAL — Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra has announced his retirement after 23 years of service to the City of Imperial and its residents, according to a press release sent out Wednesday, February 8. Chief Barra has been an essential part of the Imperial Police Department since 2000....
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares

(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYMA News 11

Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.
YUMA, AZ

