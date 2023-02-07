Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Carjacking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit
BRAWLEY – A 28-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by authorities following a vehicle pursuit and collision involving a vehicle the suspect reportedly carjacked on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jacob Mariscal was taken into custody without incident after the white Ford Mustang he reportedly carjacked was involved in a traffic collision...
Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery
The Brawley Police Department said one man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from someone at gunpoint. The post Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery appeared first on KYMA.
Man robbed and broke into preschool
A man broke into a preschool and stole several items from inside, the suspect was arrested on Friday. The post Man robbed and broke into preschool appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Preschool in Yuma gets broken into, police ask for help in identifying the burglar
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking the public to help in identifying the reported burglar. The man broke into Cornerstone Preschool around 3:00 in the morning. According to police, the man stole some items from the school, and also some children's medication. If you have any information on...
YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at Pepperwood Apartments on Wednesday. The post YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
Officials Discover $5M of Methamphetamine Hidden in Shipment of Radishes
CALEXICO, CA - In all my years of produce reporting, I haven’t seen radishes in a drug bust headline. Now, the same category came under bad happenstance once again within a span of a few days as United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized a narcotic shipment concealed within pallets of radishes at the Calexico Port of Entry on January 31, 2023.
yumadailynews.com
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
kyma.com
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: January 18 - February 5
HEBER — According to police records, an alleged burglary occurred Wednesday, January 18 at a location in Heber. The property in question was described as a badge and key that were reportedly taken out of a locked vehicle. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A be on the look...
Over $5M worth of meth found in radish shipment: CBP
Another shipment of narcotic concealing radishes at the U.S. border was thwarted last week by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, the agency said.
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra retires after 23 years of service
IMPERIAL — Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra has announced his retirement after 23 years of service to the City of Imperial and its residents, according to a press release sent out Wednesday, February 8. Chief Barra has been an essential part of the Imperial Police Department since 2000....
yumadailynews.com
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
newsnationnow.com
$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others taken to local hospital
YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
Early Sunday morning crash results in one death
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday. The post Early Sunday morning crash results in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire
Clean up is still ongoing after a semi-fire at a gas station in Yuma three weeks ago Monday. The post Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0