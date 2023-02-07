Read full article on original website
Mike Green
4d ago
just what should be she killed that poor baby that's sad and not sure that other baby should be with her mother hopefully u folks r watching that GOD BLESS THEM
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arraigned in Fatal Arson Case
A Rochester man has been arraigned on charges of second degree murder and arson for setting a fire that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon in an apartment building on Hancock Street. The fire on January 27th destroyed the building, as well as trapping Cannon in her third floor apartment, where she...
Rochester mother accused of killing 1-year-old son pleads not guilty
26-year-old Bryasia Love will be arraigned in court after she was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault.
RPD: Arrest made in Hancock St. fatal fire, suspect charged with murder
Leshawn Scott has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree and was arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning at around 9:30 a.m., according to the RPD.
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
YAHOO!
Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty in Chili Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty of killing a man on the city's southwest side. 33-year-old Rakeem Lane was convicted today of 2nd-degree murder and 2 weapons charges. Prosecutors say he gunned down Javon Sampson across the street from Lane's clothing store on Chili Avenue last April. Sampson was...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
13 WHAM
Police turn to public to help in identifying suspects in string of burglaries
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released surveillance footage from six burglaries that occurred in the last month, all using stolen Kias to gain entry. The latest smash-and-grab burglary victims in the past 24 hours - two restaurants and one nail salon in Mount Hope Plaza. Rochester Police released...
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Sentenced in Fatal 2021 Crash
A Rochester man will serve 2 to 4 years in prison in a fatal crash from nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Agape Towns crossed a double line and hit a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Mary Mills of Brighton on Clifford Avenue head-on on February 28, 2021. Towns pleaded...
WATCH: RPD releases compilation video of burglary suspects
RPD says that anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
iheart.com
Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries
There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
Comments / 3