Carnival's parading season kicks into high gear Friday night, as the krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. in the video player above, and you can also watch on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO