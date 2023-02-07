ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Scrambled serves creative breakfast dishes in Uptown

Scrambled means a few things at the new breakfast place on Laurel Street around the corner from Octavia Books in Uptown. Literally, there are eggs every which way, including scrambled. But chef-owner Steven Green, a chef who has fine dining experience and a degree from the French Culinary Institute, sees the name as a metaphor too.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NOLA.com

Rewatch: Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla: Schedule, routes for Friday parades

Carnival's parading season kicks into high gear Friday night, as the krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. in the video player above, and you can also watch on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake goes to chocolate heaven with these standouts

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
NOLA.com

The Pygmalion parade stopped on Magazine due to a collision, injury

After taking too wide of a turn at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street, the Pygmalion parade stopped for at least 30 minutes before resuming on Saturday night. After hitting a tree, a float in the New Orleans parade disconnected from its tractor trailer, resulting in a rider falling from the float.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Power outage during parade blamed on car hitting utility pole; video shows confetti cannon

Entergy New Orleans blames a car striking a utility pole for the electricity failure during Friday night's Uptown Carnival parades. Spokesperson Lee Sabatini said the car hit a pole on St. Charles Avenue at Terpsichore Street at about 9 p.m., darkening the river side of St. Charles as far as Prtania Street between Felicity Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. Almost 1,500 Entergy customers were powerless until 10 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit

Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members

Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...

Comments / 0

Community Policy