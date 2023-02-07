Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
Scrambled serves creative breakfast dishes in Uptown
Scrambled means a few things at the new breakfast place on Laurel Street around the corner from Octavia Books in Uptown. Literally, there are eggs every which way, including scrambled. But chef-owner Steven Green, a chef who has fine dining experience and a degree from the French Culinary Institute, sees the name as a metaphor too.
NOLA.com
Rewatch: Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla: Schedule, routes for Friday parades
Carnival's parading season kicks into high gear Friday night, as the krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. in the video player above, and you can also watch on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: King cake goes to chocolate heaven with these standouts
Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
NOLA.com
The Pygmalion parade stopped on Magazine due to a collision, injury
After taking too wide of a turn at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street, the Pygmalion parade stopped for at least 30 minutes before resuming on Saturday night. After hitting a tree, a float in the New Orleans parade disconnected from its tractor trailer, resulting in a rider falling from the float.
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer
Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
NOLA.com
Power outage during parade blamed on car hitting utility pole; video shows confetti cannon
Entergy New Orleans blames a car striking a utility pole for the electricity failure during Friday night's Uptown Carnival parades. Spokesperson Lee Sabatini said the car hit a pole on St. Charles Avenue at Terpsichore Street at about 9 p.m., darkening the river side of St. Charles as far as Prtania Street between Felicity Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. Almost 1,500 Entergy customers were powerless until 10 p.m.
NOLA.com
Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit
Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members
Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 20-26, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 20-26, 2023. Data is compiled from public records. Stratford Drive 555: RSC Properties LLC to BJV Enterprises LLC, $170,000. W. Imperial Drive 29: Jessica Demourelle Solares Cristina to Vivian C. Solares Cahill,...
NOLA.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
NOLA.com
2 New Orleans schools, Mildred Osborne Charter and Akili Academy, will merge next year
The operators of Mildred Osborne Charter School and Akili Academy in New Orleans relinquished their charters this week and plan to form a new school at Mildred Osborne’s Kenilworth campus next school year. Crescent City Schools, which runs Akili and several other schools in the city, and Arise Schools,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 46, has outlived three of her children - all victims of gun violence
It was only two months ago that Belika Hudgins, a New Orleans mother of eight, said she began to recover from the loss of her 14-year-old son. Malik "Leaky" Carter was shot 19 times last spring and left on a sidewalk in Little Woods. Wednesday evening, two more of her...
NOLA.com
School group sues Orleans Parish School Board over removal of Martin Luther King Jr. name
Friends of King, the charter group that operates Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School, has sued the Orleans Parish School Board in an attempt to stop the school district from removing the civil rights activist’s name from the outside of the Lower 9th Ward school building. The lawsuit filed...
NOLA.com
Dollar General proposed for Airport Road near Slidell denied rezoning for bigger building
Dollar General, the retail giant that operates 19,000 stores across the U.S., got a thumbs down from the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission on a rezoning request that would have allowed the company to build a 10,640-square-foot store on Airport Road near Slidell. The nearly 3-acre tract, sandwiched between a...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
NOLA.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after his bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found former First NBC Bank chief executive Ashton Ryan Jr. guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council leaders demand answers on LaToya Cantrell mailer sent using city funds
The at-large members of the New Orleans City Council are demanding to know how City Hall paid for a mailer touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s accomplishments sent to over 100,000 New Orleans households at a cost of more than $50,000. In a letter sent to Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph...
NOLA.com
Man wanted by police jumps into bayou near Pearl River, clings to tree branches to evade arrest
A man wanted on warrants after missing a court appearance in December jumped into a bayou near Pearl River Wednesday in an attempt to evade capture, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. St. Tammany sheriff's deputies, assisting the U.S. Marshal's Service, caught up to Ernest Day, who was clinging...
