ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wake Up Wyoming

The Real Reason Jackson Wyoming Built Those Arches

The antler arches at the entrances to the main square in Jackson Wyoming have become not just a local, or state landmark, but they are recognized worldwide. For the longest time, antlers littered the area as they were shed at the end of each season, and the locals considered them a nuisance.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Expect heli activity over Jackson due to big game surveys

JACKSON, Wyo. — Don’t be alarmed if you’re seeing extra helicopter activity in the air. Wildlife biologists and game wardens with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) are currently conducting their annual big game surveys in Jackson via helicopter. The animals are counted and classified as...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Teton County GIS system to go offline indefinitely

JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Sunday, public access to online records in Teton County will be impacted for an undetermined amount of time as Teton County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) will temporarily go offline. Teton County will be working to transition from the county’s current GIS to a different...
TETON COUNTY, WY
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Idaho Falls, Idaho Without Stopping At The SnakeBite Restaurant

There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Nigel

TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Nigel, a spunky zest male lab-chihuahua mix. Nigel is forever puppy sized and has all the secrets to eternal youth. Nigel enjoys other dogs, especially when they like to zoom!. Give our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley a call at 208-354-3499.
TETON, ID
buckrail.com

Cold and dry pattern ahead with infrequent snowfall

JACKSON, Wyo. – A cold front moved through on Wednesday with snow showers developing across Teton County. However, a colder and drier airmass will take hold behind this front with a temperature inversion setting up from Thursday to Saturday. The only meaningful chance of snow over the next 10 days will be around February 13-14. A relatively quiet start to February.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Update on the Nat’l Elk Refuge numbers, herd health

JACKSON, Wyo. – The most recent elk count surveyed on the National Elk Refuge (NER) from Feb 6. estimated 7,410 elk on the southern half of the Refuge. This number is about 95 percent of the elk expected to migrate there this winter. Increasing elk numbers in past years...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Learn to navigate BTAC’s new site, free webinar tonight

JACKSON, Wyo. — Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) is hosting a free webinar this evening, Feb. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss its new website platform. Don Sharaf will host the conversation. According to BTAC, the webinar will cover why the email doesn’t have as much information as it used...
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Idaho Falls, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Idaho Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Bonneville High School on February 10, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
IDAHO FALLS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
DRIGGS, ID
idahoednews.org

After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure

IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy