The Real Reason Jackson Wyoming Built Those Arches
The antler arches at the entrances to the main square in Jackson Wyoming have become not just a local, or state landmark, but they are recognized worldwide. For the longest time, antlers littered the area as they were shed at the end of each season, and the locals considered them a nuisance.
Rent commercial kitchen space by the hour
Need a commercial grade kitchen but just for a few hours? Now you can rent it.
Expect heli activity over Jackson due to big game surveys
JACKSON, Wyo. — Don’t be alarmed if you’re seeing extra helicopter activity in the air. Wildlife biologists and game wardens with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) are currently conducting their annual big game surveys in Jackson via helicopter. The animals are counted and classified as...
Wyoming Man Makes $20/Hour And Is Still Homeless
Imagine moving to a place because you hear that you can make $20 an hour. But, you should probably do your homework first. The pay might be great, but what's the cost of living?. A recent short documentary I just watched showed a man living in Teton County, making $20...
Teton County GIS system to go offline indefinitely
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Sunday, public access to online records in Teton County will be impacted for an undetermined amount of time as Teton County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) will temporarily go offline. Teton County will be working to transition from the county’s current GIS to a different...
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Idaho Falls, Idaho Without Stopping At The SnakeBite Restaurant
There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
Pet of the Week: Meet Nigel
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Nigel, a spunky zest male lab-chihuahua mix. Nigel is forever puppy sized and has all the secrets to eternal youth. Nigel enjoys other dogs, especially when they like to zoom!. Give our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley a call at 208-354-3499.
Cold and dry pattern ahead with infrequent snowfall
JACKSON, Wyo. – A cold front moved through on Wednesday with snow showers developing across Teton County. However, a colder and drier airmass will take hold behind this front with a temperature inversion setting up from Thursday to Saturday. The only meaningful chance of snow over the next 10 days will be around February 13-14. A relatively quiet start to February.
Update on the Nat’l Elk Refuge numbers, herd health
JACKSON, Wyo. – The most recent elk count surveyed on the National Elk Refuge (NER) from Feb 6. estimated 7,410 elk on the southern half of the Refuge. This number is about 95 percent of the elk expected to migrate there this winter. Increasing elk numbers in past years...
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Learn to navigate BTAC’s new site, free webinar tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) is hosting a free webinar this evening, Feb. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss its new website platform. Don Sharaf will host the conversation. According to BTAC, the webinar will cover why the email doesn’t have as much information as it used...
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Idaho Falls, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
3 displaced after early morning basement fire on 11th Street
There were no injuries following Tuesday morning’s house fire on 11th Street in Idaho Falls; however, three individuals were temporarily displaced from their homes.
3 things to know this morning – February 10, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
