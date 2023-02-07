ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods

Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rewatch: Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla: Schedule, routes for Friday parades

Carnival's parading season kicks into high gear Friday night, as the krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. in the video player above, and you can also watch on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Family-run Empire State Delicatessen supplies the CBD with lunchtime sandwiches and salads

With premium cold cuts and gourmet cheeses, Empire State Delicatessen brings a taste of the Big Apple to the Big Easy. The deli, located on St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District, serves a variety of hot and cold specialty sandwiches like the Bronx Bomber, Italian Stallion, Yankee Clipper, Philly Cheesesteak, Reuban and Cuban, along with other original combinations like the Mason Dixon and Darling Nikki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)

Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
METAIRIE, LA
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities

Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
matadornetwork.com

For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants

It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members

Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...

