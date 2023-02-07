Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
myneworleans.com
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces 2023 Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 edition of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart St.
Clayton News Daily
17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods
Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
Big Freedia Bounces Into Hospitality With New Hotel Opening In NOLA’s French Quarter
The Queen of Bounce said her inspiration for Hotel Freedia and the lodging's multi-use venues came during the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Rewatch: Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla: Schedule, routes for Friday parades
Carnival's parading season kicks into high gear Friday night, as the krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. in the video player above, and you can also watch on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.
NOLA.com
Family-run Empire State Delicatessen supplies the CBD with lunchtime sandwiches and salads
With premium cold cuts and gourmet cheeses, Empire State Delicatessen brings a taste of the Big Apple to the Big Easy. The deli, located on St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District, serves a variety of hot and cold specialty sandwiches like the Bronx Bomber, Italian Stallion, Yankee Clipper, Philly Cheesesteak, Reuban and Cuban, along with other original combinations like the Mason Dixon and Darling Nikki.
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer
Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
NOLA.com
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
NOLA.com
Pontchartrain, Choctaw, Freret: Schedule, routes, how to watch Saturday afternoon parades
Mardi Gras parading continues today with krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret rolling during our 1 p.m. broadcast. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam, which you can watch in the player above and on Twitter, Youtube and Facebook. The Parade Cam broadcast will be...
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NOLA.com
On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities
Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
NOLA.com
Slidell's Ayvah Johnson, 9, stars as young Tina Turner at The Saenger
“I’ve been so many places in my life and time,” sang 9-year-old Ayvah Johnson, with the voice of someone well beyond her years. “I’ve sung a lot of songs, I’ve made some bad rhymes.”. In an effortless riff, the young performer made the classic ballad a...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members
Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
NOLA.com
School group sues Orleans Parish School Board over removal of Martin Luther King Jr. name
Friends of King, the charter group that operates Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School, has sued the Orleans Parish School Board in an attempt to stop the school district from removing the civil rights activist’s name from the outside of the Lower 9th Ward school building. The lawsuit filed...
NOLA.com
Barkus will bring 1,000-plus canines, and their people, to the Quarter: See map, times
More than 1,000 dogs will join the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in celebrating 30 years of parading through the French Quarter with the theme "Top Dogs: Barkus to the Rescue" on Sunday (Feb. 12) as they continue their mission of having fun and helping homeless pets get adopted. The pre-parade...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Comments / 1