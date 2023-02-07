Read full article on original website
Warrants: City Councilman Devyn Keith’s alleged thefts total $491 in multiple incidents
On November 14 and 15, December 28 and February 2, Keith is accused of stealing a variety of items, including groceries, miscellaneous products and a pair of headphones from Walmart.
WAAY-TV
58 pounds of marijuana, guns and other drugs seized in Madison County bust
A large amount of drugs and other evidence were seized in a recent search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its narcotics agents were investigating suspicions of cocaine being sold at a home on Basin Street in Huntsville. When they searched the house, they...
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
southerntorch.com
Ider Resident Assaulted and Zip-Tied
IDER, Ala.-- On Thursday, 02/09/23, just before 7:00 p.m., the 911 center received a call for service on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider Town limits. The caller advised the victim had been assaulted and was tied up. Ider Police Department arrived on the scene and found the victim, who...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Huntsville USPS worker sentenced to 18 months for stealing mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) worker from Huntsville accused of stealing mail from his route was sentenced by a federal judge on Friday.
southerntorch.com
Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
Fayetteville teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web
A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail. Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022. He was...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial
Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.
256today.com
Report: Nearly 3 dozen alleged ‘skip-scans’ by Huntsville City Councilman
HUNTSVILLE — A new document obtained on Wednesday by WAFF-TV alleges Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith committed more than 30 thefts in three Huntsville Walmart locations. Keith, who was arrested last week for and alleged shoplifting, was booked again this week into the Madison County Jail. Keith turned himself...
