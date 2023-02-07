ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
southerntorch.com

Ider Resident Assaulted and Zip-Tied

IDER, Ala.-- On Thursday, 02/09/23, just before 7:00 p.m., the 911 center received a call for service on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider Town limits. The caller advised the victim had been assaulted and was tied up. Ider Police Department arrived on the scene and found the victim, who...
IDER, AL
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
southerntorch.com

Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

