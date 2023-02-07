Read full article on original website
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has Lost Loved Ones to Drug Overdose | Feb.9, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group they formed called OD Hope. It's a space for parents who've lost their children in the same manner that they lost theirs. Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has …. Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group...
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
Man arrested in Dekalb County for “interference with custody”
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says an Oxford man was arrested Thursday for interference with custody charges.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
Proposed Bill Could Change Body Camera Access for Families | News 19 at 5 p.m.
A state representative told News 19 she will again introduce a bill to create a process allowing families and their representatives to gain some body cam footage access. Proposed Bill Could Change Body Camera Access for …. A state representative told News 19 she will again introduce a bill to...
Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention
People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton took this opportunity to talk with Dr. Kaushik K. Jain about heart disease prevention. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News...
Moms Address Fentanyl Issues in Their Community (News 19 at 9)
Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. (News 19 at 9) Moms Address Fentanyl Issues in Their Community (News …. Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. (News 19 at 9) Fun Activities to Entertain Kids on Super Bowl Sunday …. 2023 Super Bowl is almost here. If...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
Keith Responds to Charges (News 19 at 9)
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologized to city employees, family and the community after being arrested for several theft charges. Keith Responds to Charges (News 19 at 9) Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologized to city employees, family and the community after being arrested for several theft charges. Main Weather...
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
Councilmember Devyn Keith Comments on Theft Charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith made a statement during the city council’s meeting Thursday night after being arrested twice for theft charges. Councilmember Devyn Keith Comments on Theft Charges. Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith made a statement during the city council’s meeting Thursday night after being arrested twice for...
Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder
A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
Mardi Gras at MidCity | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
The Camp at the MidCity District is hosting its fourth annual, three-week-long Mardi Gras celebration. Main Weather (2/9/2023 5 p.m.) For the first time since 2020, the night to shine event is back in person here in Muscle Shoals. Sunday Bus Service Coming to Huntsville. People who rely on bus...
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
Mardi Gras Coming to Mid City
It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting...
Sunday Bus Service Coming to Huntsville
People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. Main Weather (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old Town Decatur (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old Town Decatur...
