Read full article on original website
Related
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
WHNT-TV
Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress | Feb. 9, 2023 5 p.m.
More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress …. More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Several Projects in Progress in Downtown Decatur …. More than 50 million dollars of development...
WHNT-TV
Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has Lost Loved Ones to Drug Overdose | Feb.9, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group they formed called OD Hope. It's a space for parents who've lost their children in the same manner that they lost theirs. Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has …. Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
WAAY-TV
Grant helps but leaves hole in North Alabama sheriffs' offices after permitless carry funding ends
A bill is in the works to make sure sheriffs' offices in Alabama are getting enough money to cover the deficit caused by the state's permitless carry law. The permitless carry law includes a grant to help offices cover some of the loss. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County approves use of Covid relief funds to buy standalone facility for coroner's office
For the first time, the Marshall County coroner will have his own facility. The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved using Covid-19 funds to buy a $335,000 building off Alabama 79 in Guntersville. Another $800,000 is being set aside for renovations. "This is a huge step for us, and I...
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
WHNT-TV
Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder
A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
WHNT-TV
Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention
People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton took this opportunity to talk with Dr. Kaushik K. Jain about heart disease prevention. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News...
themadisonrecord.com
Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend
There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
WHNT-TV
Proposed Bill Could Change Body Camera Access for Families | News 19 at 5 p.m.
A state representative told News 19 she will again introduce a bill to create a process allowing families and their representatives to gain some body cam footage access. Proposed Bill Could Change Body Camera Access for …. A state representative told News 19 she will again introduce a bill to...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Mardi Gras Coming to Mid City
It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting...
WTVCFOX
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
WHNT-TV
Sunday Bus Service Coming to Huntsville
People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. Main Weather (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old Town Decatur (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old Town Decatur...
Comments / 0